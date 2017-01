- A man is in the hospital after police say he tried to rob the wrong guy in Olney, overnight.

That’s because the attempted victim fired his legal gun when he was allegedly attacked and chased, and he’s claiming the shooting was self-defense.

He had good aim. He struck the 19-year-old multiple times, including in his leg.

It happened just before 11:30pm Tuesday along the 4900 block of N. 5th Street.

The alleged robber is reported in stable condition.