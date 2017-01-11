Police search 3rd person's MontCo home after teen's dismemberment

Victim: Grace Packer; "The hours and the days leading up to her murder were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew.
 
Charged: Sara Packer (mother), Jacob Sullivan
 
Posted:Jan 11 2017 06:46AM EST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 06:54AM EST

HORSHAM, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - Police conducted a search at the Montgomery County apartment of a third person of interest in the killing of a 14-year-old girl, as part of a rape-murder fantasy shared by her adoptive mother and her boyfriend.

Detectives from Montgomery and Bucks counties started investigating the Horsham home shortly before 4pm Tuesday in connection with the death and dismemberment of Grace Packer.
 
Sunday, prosecutors revealed the teen was beaten, raped and poisoned as her mother watched, and then strangled hours later. Her dismembered body was discovered in a Luzerne County park on Halloween.
 
Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, face a slew of charges in Grace's death. 
 
Police say the woman who lives at the Horsham apartment was involved in a polyamorous relationship with the couple. She hasn't been charged.
