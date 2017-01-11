Overnight rain causing crashes, more rain coming News Overnight rain gone but more coming The rain that started Tuesday evening finally cleared the coast and is gone, but there's more on its way. Unfortunately wet roads and some black have caused more than 30 crashes, mostly in the suburbs.

For the next rain, after Wednesday’s sunset, we’ll all be above freezing and it will all be rain.

Wednesday, we’re starting well above freezing except for the Poconos, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The rain washed away the snow.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says you’ll still need a coat, since wind chills will feel like the 30s, but you won’t need to bundle up.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly noticed our cars have been washed but roads are still wet, so we still need to be extra careful. He reported more than 30 crashes, mostly in the suburbs. That includes three separate ones on the Route 30 bypass near Chester airport. Also there are Regional Rail delays and you should probably check with your airline about morning flights.

Wednesday’s high temperature may reach 50, but that’ll depend on cloud cover remaining from the last system and ahead of our next.

The rain should start after sunset, and it will be all rain with nothing wintry.

Thursday will be even more noticeably warmer with a high of 61.

Friday will be cooler. We should only make the upper 40s.

But there’s a chance of snow for the second straight Saturday, and a high of 33 that day.