9 days from presidency: Trump on Russia, fake news, business, Obamacare [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption President-elect Donald Trump at Wednesday morning news conference News Trump set to discuss plans at 11am news conference President-elect Donald Trump held his first news conference in six months, just nine days from his inauguration as the nation's 45th president.

HIGHLIGHTS, followed by details:

-- President-elect Trump spokesman condemns publication of dossier on Trump and Russia as `outrageous and irresponsible.' He called the unverified dossier on ties to Russia `fake news' and `phony stuff' crafted by `sick people.' Trump said the report never should've been released and thanked news organizations that showed restraint.

BuzzFeed News published a summary of those allegations, despite its editor noting there was reason to doubt the truth of them. Most news organizations, including The Associated Press, held back on the specific allegations because they had not been substantiated. Tuesday evening, CNN first published a report on Trump and Russia.

Wednesday, Trump refused to answer a question from CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta. WATCH HERE.

-- To suggestions U.S. intelligence agencies leaked unsubstantiated reports to the media about his relationship with Russia, it would be a "tremendous blot on their record if they did that." At end, Trump again accuses intel agencies of leaking unverified dossier on Russia ties, likens it to actions of Nazi Germany.

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen. It was gotten by opponents of ours," Trump declared.

Also, the Democratic National Committee was "totally open to be hacked" and if Russian hackers had gotten anything on him they "would have released it."

-- Trump says Russia will `respect our country more' when he is leading the nation.

-- President-elect Donald Trump says he picks VA undersecretary David Shulkin to lead Department of Veterans Affairs.

-- Lawyer says Trump to put business assets in trust, but his company will still pursue deals in US while he's president, just not new foreign ones. Trump will hand control of his company to his two adult sons and a longtime business executive to allay concerns about conflicts of interest. Lawyer says Trump is planning to make the change by Inauguration Day. Trump's lawyer says he `should not be expected to destroy the company he built.'

The plan falls short of what some government ethics experts have been urging: Trump sell his assets and put the cash in a blind trust overseen by an independent managers, as many recent presidents have done. Others have said that is impractical given selling real estate takes time and the sprawling nature of his business. Trump has stakes in 500 companies in about 20 countries.

-- Trump says more factories open in the industrial Midwest highlight his direct outreach to companies. He repeated his campaign pledge to be "the greatest jobs producer that God created."

-- He wants to bring overseas pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs to the United States, although he plans to negotiate on the prices the government pays for medication.

-- Trump: Replacement for `Obamacare' to be offered `essentially simultaneously' with health secretary confirmation.

-- Trump says negotiations with Mexico on funding of border wall to begin immediately after he takes office.

-- President-elect Donald Trump says he expects to nominate new Supreme Court justice within two weeks of inauguration.

THE DETAILS:

A defiant President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly denied reports that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him, calling it a "tremendous blot" on the record of the intelligence community if such material had been released.

The incoming president, in his first news conference since late July, firmly chided news organizations for publishing the material late Tuesday night. Trump's extraordinary defense, just nine days before his inauguration, dominated a highly anticipated press conference in which the president-elect also announced a new Cabinet member, detailed his plans to disentangle himself from his sprawling global business empire, gave his outlook on the future of the "Obamacare" health care law and said he would soon nominate someone to fill the current vacancy on the Supreme Court.

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen," Trump said in a news conference that saw him repeatedly joust with reporters. "It was gotten by opponents of ours."

Asked about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump boasted that it is an improvement over what he called America's current "horrible relationship with Russia."

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks, that's called an asset not a liability. I don't know if I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin -- I hope I do -- but there's a good chance I won't."

After weeks of scoffing at reports the Russians had hacked Democratic websites to pass along emails damaging to Hillary Clinton, he said yes, he thought Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee.

Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer denounced the reports about Russia's influence on Trump, and the incoming president said the report never should have been released. He thanked some news organizations for showing restraint.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that intelligence officials had informed Trump last week about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week, the official said.

Media outlets reported on the document late Tuesday and Trump denounced it on Twitter before his news conference as "fake news," suggesting he was being persecuted for defeating other GOP presidential hopefuls and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.