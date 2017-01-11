Driver, 3 kids hurt in Delaware school bus crash blamed on ice

- Newark police in Delaware report four people were hurt in a school bus crash, Wednesday morning.

They said at about 6:45am, “A Christina School District bus was making a slow speed turn from Country Club Drive onto Windsor drive when the rear of the bus fish-tailed on black ice and struck a tree.”

SKYFOX was above the scene, which showed the front of the bus smashed.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly has been mentioning dozens of crashes around the region due to black ice.

Eight children were on board. A 13-year-old boy suffered neck pain, another suffered knee pain, and a girl of the same age suffered arm and abdomen pain. Also, the 54-year-old woman driving the bus suffered head and face pain.

The victims were taken to the hospital. The remaining children boarded another bus and were bused to school.

Police say no charges are being filed.