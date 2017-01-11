900 kids may have gotten compromised vaccines, need new shots

- A New Jersey doctor may have knowingly given children compromised vaccines when their parents brought them in for protection against mumps, measles, chickenpox and other diseases.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Attorney General Christopher Porrino submitted a complaint to the state board of medical examiners against Dr. Michael Bleiman of Southern Ocean Pediatrics and Family Medicine in Manahawkin on Monday.

Now, the New Jersey Department of Health is warning 900 children may have been given faulty vaccines at his practice between November 2014 and July 2016. Officials say they may have been stored at improper temperatures, which reduces their effectiveness, and the children may need to be revaccinated.

The discovery was made during a compliance visit to the office over the summer.

State inspectors say they quarantined vaccines that had been stored at incorrect temperatures and told Bleiman not to use them until they were proven effective. But they allege he gave 38 children compromised vaccines.

Click here for more details from the state health department or call the NJ Health Hotline at 1-866-448-2432.