10-year-old raped and murdered had STD, alcohol in system

- The 10-year-old New Mexico girl viciously raped, murdered and dismembered on the day she was to celebrate her birthday was found to have alcohol in her system and was suffering from a sexually transmitted disease at the time of her death, authorities said.

Victoria Martens had the human papillomavirus — also known as HPV — which forensic pathologists cite as evidence she suffered sexual abuse before she was strangled to death in August as her mother allegedly watched, an autopsy report viewed by the Albuquerque Journal showed.

Police had said the little girl’s mother, Michelle Martens, confessed to looking online for men to have sex with her daughter, telling investigators her daughter had been sexually assaulted every day for a month by several men.

Martens also had claimed that her daughter died from consuming methamphetamine, which police believed she had been injected with to keep her calm as she was attacked.



