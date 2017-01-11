Nurse charged with indecent assault on patient

- A nurse at a Lehigh County hospital is facing a charge of indecent assault on a patient who'd just had a procedure performed.

John Spanogle, 30, was working as a nurse in the Internal Radiology Department at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said on Dec. 14, 2016, when the procedure was over, Spanogle “allegedly made inappropriate comments to the victim. He then transported her back to her room and made additional comments of a sexual nature while they were in transit. Once in the victim’s room, the defendant fondled her breasts and exposed himself to her.”

The indecent assault charge is a second degree misdemeanor.