Fetus found in drain pipe of Brooklyn home

Posted:Jan 11 2017 08:44AM EST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 04:40PM EST

Police say a fetus was found in a drain pipe at a home in Brooklyn.  It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in a home at East 83rd Street and Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie.

Officers had responded to the home following a report of human remains.  A plumber made the gruesome discovery after being called to clear a clogged pipe.  The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.  It was unclear if any charges were being filed but a woman who lives in the home was reportedly being questioned.  The exact age of the remains was also unknown.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories