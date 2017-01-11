The ancient art of touch therapy News The ancient art of touch therapy Scientists are not exactly certain how therapeutic touch works and if so how much does it help and for whom?

- Scientists are not exactly certain how therapeutic touch works and if so how much does it help and for whom?

The art of using energy, massage, and stretching has been around since ancient times. And some medical doctors now hope rising-interest in this holistic therapy may lead more people to get "hands laid on them" and fewer depending on potentially dangerous, addictive pain killers. FOX 29's Joyce Evans tagged along with our tech guru contributor Anthony Mongeluzo as he tries out touch therapy.