Drone crashes into Space Needle observation deck

The first shot looks like it was plucked straight from a promotional video for the Space Needle in Seattle, but as the needle gets closer and closer, it becomes apparent that this wasn’t the plan for the footage.

Then the drone crashes into the observation tower.

It happened last month. The drone crashed near pyro technicians who were preparing for a fireworks display at the Space Needle.

Space Needle CEO Ron Sevart joked, "It looks like the drone tractor beam we installed on the space needle is working."

Sevart says it's the third time a drone has been recovered on Space Needle property.