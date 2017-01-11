Turkish shopkeeper shelters dogs from winter storm

(STORYFUL) A shop keeper in Göktürk, Turkey, used her store to shelter stray dogs, when a winter blizzard passed through the region on January 7.

Arzu Inan, manager of the Penti ladieswear store in the Istanbul suburb, shared these photos on January 9 on Facebook, with the caption “Don’t forget that only true love warms.” Inan told Huffington Post that “she welcomed dogs inside her shop to get them out of the cold.”

Another photo of dogs covered with blankets, sheltered inside an indoor mall, was posted to social media by Ali Celik, whose caption says the image was taken inside Istanbul’s Atrium mall, where a woman was feeding the dogs and using cardboard boxes and blankets to keep them warm.

See the heartwarming photos above.