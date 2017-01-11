Police search for burglary crew accused of stealing money from ATMs News Police search for burglary crew accused of stealing money from ATMs Philadelphia police are searching for a burglary crew accused of stealing money from ATMs.

"They get different amounts of money. Sometimes it's probably not worth it and sometimes they get lucky," said Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of Northeast Detectives.

According to police, the burglary spree started way back in November when the bandits made a big score at Aria Torresdale Hospital. Police say they walked right into the lobby and walked away with the whole ATM, which was loaded with close to $30,000 in cash.

In all, the alleged burglars have struck at least six times, using a van for a getaway vehicle. They hit ATMs at five businesses in Northeast Philly and once for $10,000 at an ATM in Upper Chichester. Investigators say the ATM at Red Robin diner got robbed on New Years Eve and the alleged burglars made off with $2,000.

Northeast Detectives say this crew is resourceful.

The suspects have spent as little as a few minutes inside these businesses and up to an hour in one. Police did recover a hammer used in one burglary. They are checking it for DNA and fingerprints. They are also looking into several more burglaries in Delaware County.