Philadelphia police officer creates portrait of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton

- A Philadelphia police officer created a beautiful portrait of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton who was killed on Monday. The Orlando Police Department shared the image on Twitter.

This beautiful portrait of MSgt. Clayton created by Ofc. Castro from Philadelphia. @PhillyPolice We cannot thank you enough for the support. pic.twitter.com/mx0oJa7oUC — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 12,

Authorities say Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning after she approached Markeith Loyd in the parking lot of a Walmart store in northwest Orlando. She was a 17-year veteran of the force and mother of two, married for one year.

Many of her colleagues immediately joined the pursuit; among them was a sheriff's deputy who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in an accident.

Authorities on Thursday were starting a fourth day of the manhunt for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who had been wanted in the weeks leading up to the sergeant's killing for questioning in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that deputies came close to catching Loyd but he had eluded them, and arrest warrants were being prepared for people who likely helped him.

Authorities raised the reward for information leading to his arrest from $60,000 to $100,000.