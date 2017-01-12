Man accused of sexual assaulting child arrested after police standoff

- Authorities say they have arrested a Limerick Township man on multiple felonies in connection to the sexual assault of a child and a police standoff.

According to police, Bryan Monica, 29, of Limerick Township, was arrested and charged with felony rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, photographing a sex act of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and firearm not to be carried without a license as well as multiple other charges related to raping and sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of four years and forcing a standoff with police on Jan. 7.

An investigation revealed that Monica allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times from when she was 9 years old until she was 13 years old. Investigators say the victim, who was known to him, confided to a school counselor, who then alerted the Limerick Township Police on Jan. 5. Police say while the victim was being interviewed, Monica drove to the house where she and her mother lived and parked outside, carrying a semi-automatic handgun. Officers responded, and Monica refused to exit the car and showed the weapon, including threatening to commit suicide before surrendering seven hours later, according to police.

Monica was arraigned on Thursday and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Bail has been set at $500,000 cash. A hearing is scheduled for February 3.