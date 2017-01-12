Sitting on the wall at Rittenhouse Square not allowed News Sitting on the wall at Rittenhouse Square not allowed You can walk your dog, go for a run but go to Rittenhouse Square these days you better watch where you park your rump. Benches are fine-- have a seat. But the concrete wall? Don't even think about it.

We busted bike courier Shannon sitting on a park wall. We were just kidding but cops weren't.

"They were like you can't sit on the wall anymore. A bunch of people were sitting on the wall. They are just trying to stop it now before the summer comes,' she explained.

Yes, it's now illegal to sit on the balustrade walls in Rittenhouse Square. A time honored Philadelphia people watching tradition especially in warm weather.

"Benjamin Franklin say we shouldn't give up freedom for a little bit of security. What kind of security are we getting from not being able to sit on a wall?" said Josh Uretsky of Center City.

Police tell us after an October shooting in the park, increased reports of graffiti and excessive pot smoking the new rule went into effect. Some couldn't believe what they were seeing.

A police officer on-duty told FOX 29 he's kicked a couple dozen people off the wall today, including Kirk Stephansky. The rebel lawbreaker from Delco.