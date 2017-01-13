Former Aldine ISD teacher sentenced in sexual assault of child

After pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in November 2016, former Aldine Independent School District teacher Alexandria Vera has been sentenced to ten years in prison although she could be free in as early as five years for good behavior.
Vera violated the conditions of her $100,000 bond in August because she had not been staying away from the student that she was charged in having an inappropriate sexual relationship with, according to court documents.
The student, who currently attends high school, was enrolled at Stovall Middle School where Vera was employed as an eighth grade English teacher. She carried on a relationship with the student and at one time was pregnant with his child, according to the probable cause document filed in the case against her. Vera later terminated the pregnancy.
Vera claimed that the boy's parents condoned her relationship with the student. The two had first met during the 2015 summer school session and she began communicating with him on Instagram after the summer school session ended.