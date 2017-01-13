Flight 666 lands safely in HEL on Friday the 13th

- A flight full of unlucky numbers managed to land safe and sound this Friday the 13th.

✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017

Flight-tracking Twitter account @flightradar24 tweeted the flight details, writing that “Finnair flight 666, at 13 o’clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HEL.”

Naturally, the coincidence of all the unlucky numbers connected to the flight had some people freaking out about how anyone could comfortably fly on the plane. Others jokingly listed the passengers as famous horror movie characters like Freddy Krueger and Pinhead.