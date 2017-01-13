Presidential inauguration tickets being sold on social media News Presidential inauguration tickets being sold on social media Officials are urging people to be on the lookout for fake tickets to the presidential inauguration. There are also reports of people selling tickets for hundreds of dollars.

Officials are urging people to be on the lookout for fake tickets to the presidential inauguration. There are also reports of people selling tickets for hundreds of dollars.

"I grew up with Donald from a little girl and him being on TV," said Caitlin Sumner. Her face lights up when she talks about President-elect Donald Trump.

"I really thought it would be a piece of history to witness somebody who one not been a politician in office before as well as he is here to really try to bring change to our country." She wants to attend the inauguration a week from today when President-elect Trump will officially be sworn in as President. Caitlin says she signed up on several lists from local politicians to try and get tickets which are free.

"I was like I have to get down there to D.C. I have to witness this some way. Somehow I have to go." But she hadn't heard back from anyone and assumed the tickets were all gone. Then today on Facebook she saw a post offering tickets to go but with a catch.

"This individual was actually selling them on one of the local Facebook yard sale pages," said Caitlin. She says the person said they had three tickets listed as “best offer". Tickets that she says are non-transferrable and illegal to sell. Caitlin says in a private Facebook message the person told her people were offering him up to $200. She isn't willing to pay and is upset someone would put a price on witnessing history.

"It really kind of saddened me actually because I am just a bit older than the millennials and I really want to witness this," she said.

Fox 29 contacted the person who made the Facebook post but we haven't heard back. We also made the Presidential Inaugural Committee aware.

We're waiting for a response from them.