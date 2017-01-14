Some snow for most of the region on its way News Some snow for most of the region on its way Get ready for the second Saturday in a row with some snow. However, it's not going to be as much or stay as long as last week.

Temperatures have fallen since a high of 67 in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Saturday morning, cold air is in place. Most of us started out with temperatures below freezing. It’s cold, quiet and dry for now.

The precipitation is to our south and west, and it’ll be heading up to the northeast. (Click radar picture for forecast graphics.)

FOX 29 meteorologist Scott Williams says the wet weather should start primarily after lunchtime.

There will be a little light snow or wintry mix, depending on where you are. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Chester and Lancaster counties all day. Southern Delaware and extreme South Jersey may see only rain.

Specifically, we’re looking at a light wintry mix and about 37 for Center City, a light rain/snow mix and about 38 down the shore, and light snow showers and about 34 in the Lehigh Valley.

There shouldn’t be more than a coating to an inch.

Saturday night, temperatures will be dropping. Be on the lookout for possible ice patches.

Next week, the temperatures will rebound.

