19 shots fired between gunman, security guard outside bar News 19 shots fired between gunman, security guard outside bar Three people are recovering from bullet wounds after a shootout near Philadelphia bar. Police say a security guard started firing back after hearing bullets and seeing the gunman.

It happened at about 2:30am in Strawberry Mansion. Three private guards from the Ridge Capital Bar, at 29th and Ridge streets, heard the shooting.

Police told FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce they returned about 19 shots.

Three people were hit. Who shot them is still under investigation.

A 24-year-old woman was hit in her back. She had surgery and is in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was hit twice in his abdomen. He’s in stable condition.

And another man suffered a graze wound to his head. Both men will be alright.

It’s still not clear who started the shooting.

Police are interviewing all three security guards, and there have been no arrests.