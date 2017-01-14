Rescue crews back searching for missing NJ fisherman

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) - Rescue crews have started their second day of searching for a missing fisherman whose clam boat was found empty in Little Egg Harbor.

   The search for 45-year-old Christopher Hugg resumed Saturday morning. It had been suspended around 5:30pm Friday due to darkness.
 
   Coast Guard units, New Jersey State Police and the Tuckerton Fire Department had used a helicopter and a boat on Friday to search for the Tuckerton man, whose boat was found aground on Hither Island in Ocean County.
 
   Hugg had told a relative Thursday night that he had run aground but didn't need assistance.
 
   The boat was found containing fishing equipment Friday morning, but there was no sign of Hugg.
