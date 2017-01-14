Sharpton, National Action Network leading MLK march in DC [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Rev. Al Sharpton News National Action Network leading MLK march in DC Huge crowds are in Washington for a march organizers said was designed to "protect the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." and to "preserve the legacy of President Barack Obama."

- Huge crowds are in Washington for a march organizers said was designed to "protect the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." and to "preserve the legacy of President Barack Obama."

The National Action Network, the group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, sponsored Saturday's "We Shall Not Be Moved" march and rally ahead of Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Participants gathered near the Washington Monument. Organizers' plan was to march down Independence Avenue to a park near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. A rally at the end of the march began at noon.

Weather did not appear to be putting a damper on things. The National Weather Service says snow, freezing rain and sleet were expected before noon followed by rain and freezing rain.