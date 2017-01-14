Bill Morey, co-founder of Morey's Piers, dies at 87

- One of the men responsible for creating a shore town landmark bearing his family’s name has died.

William "Bill" Morey was co-founder of Morey's Piers.

According to Morey's Pier's website, Morey grew up in West Wildwood and opened up Morey's Piers along with his brother back in 1969.

His obituary called him a “renowned builder during the Jersey Shore Doowop motel boom years, owner/operator of the old Ringo bingo hall on the Wildwood boardwalks.”

According to the company, “Family members humorously called him ‘Commander Whitehead,’ and friends and colleagues coined the nickname for him, ‘Silver Fox.’”

Morey was 87, and leaves behind his wife and four children.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 21 at 11am, at Saint Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood.