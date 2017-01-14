No cause of death for former Marine, nor signs of trauma

- Authorities say they have not determined the cause of death of the former Marine who disappeared last month and whose body was found in a Camden County lake, Friday.

They do say preliminary findings reveal no signs of trauma.

Prosecutors announced 29-year-old Lance James was found at Bottom Lake in Clementon.

James was last seen on Dec. 2 after he was escorted out of a Clementon bar after getting into a fight with another patron. Authorities believed he was trying to walk to his nearby home when he disappeared.

Now, they’re working to determine how his body ended up in the lake.

Family members have said James suffered from post-traumatic stress from serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had enlisted in 2007 and left the military in 2012.