Police asking for help solving deadly shooting in Chester

- A woman called police to say her son had been shot, Friday night. Now, police are looking for his killer.

Chester police say officers responded got to a home in the 3300 block of W. 3rd Street, just after 9pm.

There, a woman who identified herself as Darnell Coley’s mother said her son was shot.

She led police into the family room and said her son was on the steps.

There, police found him suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived but pronounced Coley dead.

Detectives from Chester and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chester Police Department at 610-447-7931.