Girl learns Snoop Dogg was her Secret Santa, returns favor

- Before Christmas, a Reddit user received a package in the mail as part of the site’s Secret Santa gift exchange. Was she in for a surprise!

After sorting through the items, including a drone and some Snoop Dogg-branded clothes, Erin realized her Secret Santa was the rapper himself.

Erin couldn't leave it at that. She canvassed Reddit for ideas to on what to send Snoop Dogg and eventually decided to mail him some local treats from her town of Madison, Alabama.

Included in her hometown haul were a batch of whiskey from a local distillery, cigars, a tobacco pipe and some lotions from a nearby store.

Thursday, Erin posted photos of her selection on the site and they quickly went viral.

It’s not clear if Snoop Dogg has received the package yet, but when he does, he’ll likely share the news on his Reddit or Twitter account.

Let us know if you see it!