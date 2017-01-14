Suspect in hit and run on officer killed in crash

- A police officer saw a car matching the description of one wanted for hit and run on a police officer. That led to a chase and eventually a deadly crash.

New Jersey State Police said Friday at 9pm, a Bridgeton Station trooper saw a maroon Lincoln Continental Town Car on State Highway 49 and S. West Avenue.

The Bridgeton Police Department had reported a car like that “was involved in an incident earlier in the evening when it struck a Bridgeton Police Officer and fled.”

State police say the trooper “activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the suspect car. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. A short time later, the trooper lost sight of the car and decided to terminate the pursuit.”

The driver of that car may not have known that.

Soon, Bridgeton police told troopers the suspect car crashed on State Highway 49 eastbound at mile marker 25.7.

The driver, Devonte Brooks, 21 from Millville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said based on the preliminary investigation, he “lost control attempting to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway to the right, and struck a utility pole.”