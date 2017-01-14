Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics not exactly a day at the beach News Polar Bear Plunge for Special Olympics not exactly a day at the beach It was a busy day on the beach in one shore town, despite this being the middle of January and snow around.

Saturday afternoon, folks behind the Wildwoods Convention Center took part in the annual Polar Bear Plunge, benefiting the Special Olympics New Jersey.

There were incentives based on money raised. In other words, the group says they got freezin' for a reason!

Special Olympics New Jersey provides year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities and health screenings for more than 25,000 athletes.

