Man shot in hip during road rage incident

- Police are looking for a driver they say shot another man in an act of road rage, Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened at about 10am in the 1700 block of N. 53rd Street. Police found a man in a blue Kia sedan, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hip.

The 25-year-old told them another man shot at him through the driver’s door and then drove away. The victim was the only person in the car.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the gunman followed the victim “from the expressway to the location of the shooting.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The gunman is described as about 30 years old, with a dark complexion, and beard; and he was driving a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.