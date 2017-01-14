Wilmington police investigate shooting death of elderly man

- Police are investigating a homicide that left a 66-year-old man dead.

It happened around noon on Saturday. Officers responded to Gordon St. and Lamotte St. for a a car accident.

According to police, a truck struck several parked cars.

When officers arrived, they found the 66-year-old man driving the truck was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Christiana hospital where he later died.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Justin Kreysa at 302-576-3647.