Texas teen girls jump to their deaths together

(INSIDE EDITION)-- Two teen girls jumped to their deaths together on Thursday in Texas, according to police.

The two girls, 12 and 14 years old, jumped off the top of a seven level parking garage in Southeast Texas, according to police.

The 14-year-old died at the scene while the other teen was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, police said.

Witnesses claimed that they saw the girls jump and it appeared to be a suicide, according to reports.