- A man who dropped out of high school to fight in World War II earned his high school diploma Friday at age 90, according to a report Saturday.

Lou Schipper persuaded his mother to let him enlist before he graduated and never looked back. He became a Navy Seabee in the Pacific.

The graduation ceremony was held at a senior living residence in Cincinnati with Tony Schad, a representative from St. Xavier.

Schad choked with emotion as he presented Schipper with his diploma.

