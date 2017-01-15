Found lying across street from cab, now critical in hospital

Taxi driver shot 13 times after dispute with passenger News Taxi driver shot 13 times after dispute with passenger A taxi driver is in critical condition after he was shot more than a dozen times. Police say it happened 40 minutes into the trip, and just blocks from where it started.

At 1:40am, the driver picked up a passenger at 42nd Street in West Philadelphia. Later, he called a dispatcher, saying the man was giving him a hard time about directions.

Then, 40 minutes later at 2:20, police found him lying only blocks away, in the 800 block of Brooklyn Street. The door was open and the cab was still running.

The driver -- a 56-year-old man -- had been shot 13 times. Police found nine shell casings near the scene.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Nobody has been arrested.