Local police chief to discuss tactics with House Speaker

- Camden County’s police chief Scott Thomson is heading to Wisconsin to meet with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

Monday, Thomson and law enforcement leaders from all over the nation will be talking with Rep. Ryan about de-escalation, tactical positioning and decision-making as it pertains to use of force.

Thomson will highlight the police training initiatives he has been implementing in Camden County, emphasizing community policing.

"Community policing cannot be a program, unit, strategy or tactic. It must be the core principle which lies at the foundation of a police department's culture," Thomson said. "Community policing is not an option; it's an affirmative obligation we have to our customers and clients, the people of Camden."