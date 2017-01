Tourist bus plunges off cliff, injuring 15 News Tourist bus plunges off cliff, injuring 15 Terrifying moments for tourists in New Zealand when their bus plunged down a cliff.

You can see where it fell down a bank and crashed into the water below.

Police say 15 people were on board, including Americans, and they all had to be taken to the hospital.

At least one person was trapped underneath the bus and five others were seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.