More Amtrak service to Trump's Inauguration

- Amtrak is making it easier for people to travel to Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on Friday.

It’s offering extra trains and seats, before and after the event.

Plans include additional round-trips on Acela Express and Northeast Regional services on Saturday, and extra capacity on Northeast Regional service, Friday through Monday.

“Our customers who have traveled with us in the past know that there is no better way to get into and out of D.C. during Inauguration week than with Amtrak,” said Jason Molfetas, Amtrak EVP/Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “Many of the streets into the city will be closed in the days leading up to the Inauguration, and Amtrak takes you right into the heart of the activities. Many of the Inauguration events and festivities are just blocks away from Union Station.”

Amtrak says with crowds expected, leave extra time to arrive at the station.

Also, it says all trains in the Northeast require reservations and ticket purchases prior to boarding.

Click here to book or call 800-USA-RAIL (872-7245).