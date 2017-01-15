Army band member stands in for Trump at inaugural rehearsal News Army band member stands in for Trump at inaugural rehearsal Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member stood in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.

Band vocalist Greg Lowery -- a 53-year-old sergeant major -- says his role was to "look the part as much as possible," and he says he bought a red tie for his assignment.

Another band member, Sara Corry, was standing in for Melania Trump, a native of Slovenia. The Army specialist is from Capistrano Beach, California.

Several police officers on motorcades and members of the military marched along the streets, showing force.

Military officials say the reenactment is a drill and preparations are necessary for any concerns of security during the event.

The goal of the rehearsal was to practice events so everything goes off as flawlessly -- and on time -- as possible for the real thing on Friday.