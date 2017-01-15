Pence: Trump has right to defend himself from Rep. John Lewis

Sept. 2016: John Lewis on getting Philadelphia's Liberty Medal
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Sept. 2016: John Lewis on getting Philadelphia's Liberty Medal

John Lewis file
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

John Lewis file

Sept. 2016: John Lewis on getting Philadelphia's Liberty Medal
John Lewis file

Posted:Jan 15 2017 03:00PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 03:15PM EST

(FOX NEWS) - Vice-president-elect Mike Pence told Chris Wallace President-elect Donald Trump has the "right to defend himself" against claims by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) that he is not a "legitimate president."

"When someone of John Lewis' stature...someone by virtue of his sacrifice on [Bloody Sunday] crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge and suffered that abuse... use[s] terms like this, it is just deeply disappointing to me," Pence said.

Lewis also joined a number of other legislators including Reps. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), W. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) and Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) who have reportedly announced they will not attend the inauguration.

"I hope he reconsiders," Pence said, adding that when Donald Trump criticized Lewis as "all talk, no action" he was referring to the "generations of failed policies" that have come out of Washington during the Georgian's 30-year tenure in Congress.

Click here for more, including Pence saying Trump aims to be the president "of all people" .. and here to hear from the only black Republican in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories