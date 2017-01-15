Police: Teen shot, killed in West Philadelphia

- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

It happened Sunday just before 1:00 P.M. on the 200 block of North 52nd St. Police say the teenager was shot one time in the head while inside a home.

The teen was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he later died.

According to police, no arrests have been made.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

