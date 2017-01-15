Fox to host Super Bowl 51

- Super Bowl 51, also referred to as Super Bowl LI 2017, will be held on February 5th at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Viewers can tune into FOX for the event, as it is one of three networks involved in the agreement by the NFL that runs through 2022. The agreement designates which networks will televise the highly anticipated event each year.

The Super Bowl is always the most-watched show of the year, as people tune in not only for the football, but for the fantastic commercials.

Last year, 114.4 million people tuned in to the Super Bowl.

FOX will also host Super Bowl 54 and 57.