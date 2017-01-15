Police: Man in critical condition after Wilmington shooting

- Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man in critical condition.

It happened around 3:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon near the 2100 block of N. Church St.

Police say officers responded to the scene for calls of a shooting. When they arrived, the found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

New Castle County Paramedics treated the victim on scene and transported him to Christiana hospital.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joran Merced at 302-576-3620.