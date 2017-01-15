Gas restored Sunday after Fishtown sinkhole, some still without heat News Gas restored Sunday after Fishtown sinkhole, some still without heat Gas was finally restored Sunday for half a dozen homes that were without heat and water since last Sunday.

It all happened when a massive sinkhole on the 2300 block of East Boston St. swallowed up two cars, taking out the underground lines.

On Sunday, PGW crews rerouted the gas line and finally got the system back online.

But still- even with gas, not everyone has heat.

Joe Sergi is on his ninth day without heat or water.

"Our system unfortunately is water-based," Sergi said. "It's a radiator hot water, and it's heated by gas. But, we don't have enough water in our line, ergo, we don't have heat."

The Water Department will begin replacing the 80-foot water line on Tuesday, with the goal being to have water restored to everyone by Wednesday or Thursday.