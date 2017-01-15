Family in mourning after teen shot, killed in West Philadelphia

A local family is in mourning after their teenager was gunned down Sunday afternoon.

The family tells Fox 29's Sabina Kuriakose they immigrated to the country to give the 16-year-old a better future.

"My brother is only sixteen and they take my brother from me," said Shaquile Jones.

His younger brother, Sean-D was struck down inside the family's small store on North 52nd St just before 1:00 P.M.

The teen had just immigrated from Jamaica four months prior after his father had racked up enough hours and paychecks at the store to bring Sean-D and the rest of the family to America for a better education- and a better life.

"He's just a good guy. He loves his books. As he leaves school he takes his books and start to do his homework," said Shaquile.

The victim's brother says their father was in the back of the shop, called Gary Global Links Video Production, when he heard a loud noise.

When he came to the front of the store, he found Sean-D covered in blood, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head.

It was in the early afternoon on Sunday, when the rest of the family was at church.

"He looked down and saw my brother on the floor so he lift him up in his hand and call 911," Shaquile said. "Then he called my mom."

Sean-D passed away two hours later at the hospital.

Detectives spent much of Sunday scouring for clues. According to police, no weapon was found at the scene.

Family members grieved outside the little shop for their lost loved one.

"My father worked so hard to bring us here and to see my little brother just go like that..nothing about it."

A family in search of the American dream found only heartbreak. Now, all they hope for is justice.

"I just need them to find the killer," said Shaquile. "That's what I need. To find who did this to my brother."