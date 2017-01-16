3 young men shot in same neighborhood in 40 minutes

- Sunday afternoon was a violent one in West Philadelphia, especially the 40 minutes between 1:20 and 2pm.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports a 21-year-old was shot in his neck on 56th Street. He would be the only survivor.

Then, 15 minutes later, 16-year-old Sean Jones was gunned down -– shot in his head -- in his family's West Philadelphia store on 52nd Street.

Jones’ family told FOX 29’s Sabina Kuriakose they immigrated to this country from Jamaica, just four months ago, to give him a better future.

"He's just a good guy. He loves his books,” said his brother Shaquile Jones. “As he leaves school he takes his books and starts to do his homework."

The victim's brother said most of the family was at church but their father was in the back of the shop, Gary Global Links Video Production, when he heard a loud noise.

He went out front and found Sean covered in blood, bleeding from the gunshot wound to his head.

Soon after, a 27-year-old on 57th Street was shot in his face and chest, at least six times. He was pronounced dead just after 2pm.

Keeley reports police are looking for motives in all three shootings. They have not officially connected the cases and there have been no arrests.