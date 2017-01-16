MLK Day volunteers gathering around Philadelphia, nation News MLK Day volunteers gathering around Philadelphia, nation Schools, banks and government offices may be closed, but Martin Luther King Day has become a day on rather than a day off.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson has been at Girard College, where 5,000 volunteers are expected.

They’ll be building bookshelves donated by Ikea, and stocking those shelves with 18,000 brand new books donated by Scholastic.

That’ll create mini-libraries with 80 books in each shelf, and help promote Mayor Jim Kenney’s pre-kindergarten program. But they’ll be found in non-conventional places children go, such as barber shops, laundromats and health facilities.

Workers started preparing at about 4am and told Lauren the early wake up was easy, considering the payoff.

Elsewhere, there will be $2 admission for events at the African-American Museum and $5 admission at the National Constitution Center.