Kansas State Trooper narrowly avoids disaster on icy road

(INSIDE EDITION)-- A dashcam video take from a Kansas State Trooper's vehicle reveals a near collision that was narrowly avoided in icy conditions over the weekend.

The dramatic footage was taken Sunday as a winter storm swept through America's breadbasket, leaving dangerously icy roadways in its wake.

While the camera rolls, a tractor trailer is seen losing control then veering across the median and into oncoming traffic, straight toward the trooper's cruiser.

"Thankfully Trooper Poland had a quick reaction and no one was hurt," Trooper Tod Hays wrote on Facebook.

Some other Kansas Troopers, or at least their vehicles, weren't so lucky after the treacherous storm.

A Kansas Highway Patrol public information officer tweeted photos of badly smashed cruisers Sunday after two troopers were hit on the icy roads over the weekend.

Thankfully, those police officers were spared injury, as well.

Nonetheless, Trooper Hays begged motorists to be careful following wintry weather: