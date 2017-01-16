Armed man shot by police dies after 5 days

- The man shot by a police officer during a domestic incident in Camden last Wednesday has died.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced the armed suspect, Jose A. Fernandez-Ventura, 38 of Camden, died of his injuries on Sunday.

Camden County police had responded to a call for a domestic incident involving an armed man on the 2700 block of Federal Street, at about midday.

According to investigators, officers found Fernandez-Ventura and opened fire as he approached a woman inside the home.

She was taken to the hospital.

The officer was not hurt, but was placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.

Fernandez-Ventura had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.