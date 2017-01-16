Deer gets stuck trying to hop cemetery fence, rescued by Wisconsin police

Dashcam video captures the moment police pulled over to save a deer trapped in a fence. 
(INSIDE EDITION)-- A deer got some help from local police when it tried to hop a fence near a cemetery, and got stuck.

Local law enforcement in Boscobel, Wisconsin, responded to the scene when  deer got caught halfway over the fence at the Boscobel Cemetery Thursday night.

In dashcam video released by the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Keller and Officer Matthews from the Boscobel Police Department approached the deer, and helped lift its legs out from between the posts.

"Once released, the deer was able to jump back over the fence, and continue up the hill near the Boscobel Cemetery," according to a Facebook post. 

They added that the deer did not appear to be injured.

 

