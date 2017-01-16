Police ID man found shot to death after truck crash

- Wilmington police have identified the driver who was discovered to have fatal gunshot wounds after he hit several parked cars with his truck.

Monday, the department announced 66-year-old Charles Mays of Wilmington died Saturday at Christiana Hospital.

Police said Mays was found behind the wheel of the truck with apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were initially called to the scene after the collision between the truck and the parked cars. Police have not identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting, and it's not clear where exactly the man was when he was shot.